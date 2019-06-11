NOTICE: Brook of Boyne hiring 2 cooks

The Brook of Boyne City is looking for Two (2) part-time cooks 3-4 days per week at our independent and assisted living community.

We prepare and provide quality home cooked meals to residents in a cost-effective, efficient manner.

2 years experience cooking for larger groups is preferred.

$12.00 per hour, Paid Time Off, Holiday Pay and Health Insurance Plan.

Potential wage increase after 90 days.

Apply online at BrookRetirement.com or stop in at 701 Vogel Street, Boyne City for an application. EOE