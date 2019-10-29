NOTICE: Boyne stormwater ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT A STORM WATER ORDINANCE TO THE BOYNE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on October 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., a proposed Storm Water Ordinance was presented as a first reading.

A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. for a PROPOSED ORDINANCE TO:

“supplement Michigan Public Act 451 of 1994, as amended, for the more stringent regulation of storm water discharges originating within the City; to provide a set of regulations for storm water management; and to provide rules and guidelines to facilitate enforcement thereof.”

The objective of this Ordinance is to accomplish, among other things, the following:

1. To manage storm water runoff resulting from earth changes occurring within the City of Boyne City both during and after development.

2. To ensure that future development provides measures to manage the quantity and quality of storm water runoff originating from the property so that surface water and groundwater quality is protected and flooding potential is reduced.

3. To preserve and use the natural drainage system for receiving and conveying storm water runoff and to minimize the need to construct enclosed, below grade storm drain systems.

4. To preserve natural infiltration and the recharge of groundwater and to maintain subsurface flows which replenish lakes, streams and wetlands.

5. To ensure that storm water management systems are incorporated into site planning at an early stage of the planning and design process.

6. To minimize the need for costly maintenance and repairs to roads, embankments, ditches, streams, lakes, wetlands and storm water management facilities which are the result of inadequate storm water control.

7. To reduce long-term expenses and remedial projects which are caused by uncontrolled storm water runoff.

8. To encourage the design and construction of storm water management systems which serve multiple purposes, including but not limited to flood prevention, water quality protection, wildlife habitat preservation, education, recreation and wetlands protection.

9. To minimize the impact of development on downstream properties and to preserve the biological and structural integrity of existing watercourses.

10. To allow for off-site storm water management facilities and measures if such proposals meet the requirements of these regulations.

11. To assure that all storm water management facilities will be properly designed, constructed and maintained in accordance with a uniform set of standards.

To provide for enforcement of this Ordinance and penalties for violations.

A full copy of the proposed ordinance is available at the City Clerk’s office, 319 N. Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712, 231-582-6597.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Second Reading:

Tuesday, November 12, 2019