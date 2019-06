NOTICE: Boyne river jumping ordinance

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 110

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BOYNE CITY COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN …

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BOYNE CITY COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN ORDINANCE PROHIBITING JUMPING INTO BODIES OF WATER FROM MANMADE STRUCTURES

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on May 14, 20196 at noon, an Ordinance to prohibit jumping into bodies of water from manmade structures was presented as a first reading.

A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at noon for an ordinance to “PROHIBIT JUMPING OR DIVING INTO THE BOYNE RIVER FROM ANY MAN MADE STRUCTURE, OR FROM ANY ELEVATED HEIGHT FROM ANY PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF BOYNE CITY.”

A complete copy of the draft ordinance is available at City Hall.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading:

Tuesday, May 14, 2019