NOTICE: Boyne fireworks ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX SECOND READING AND

CONSIDERATION TO ENACT AN AMENDMENT …

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on September 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., an amendment to Boyne City Ordinance Section 34.113 Fireworks Ordinance was presented as a first reading.

A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at noon for PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING SECTION 34.113 TO ADD “A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks except after 11 a.m. on the following days:

(a) December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1.

(b) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(c) June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(d) July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

(e) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

and also,

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING SECTION 34.116 to add

“Any person who violates any provision of this article is responsible for a municipal civil infraction, subject to payment of a civil fine of $1,000.00 for each violation of the ordinance and no other fine or sanction. $500.00 of the fine collected under the ordinance will be remitted to the Boyne City Police Department, as they are the law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing the ordinance.”

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019