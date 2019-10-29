NOTICE: Boyne fireworks ordinance changes

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

The City of Boyne City Hereby Ordains

THE FOLLOWING AMENDMENT TO EXISTING FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

Sec. 34-113. – Ignition, discharge, and use of consumer fireworks.

A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks except after 11 a.m. on the following days:

(a) December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1.

(b) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(c) June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(d) July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

(e) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

Sec. 34-116. – Penalty.

(a) Any person who violates any provision of this article is responsible for a municipal civil infraction, subject to payment of a civil fine of $1,000.00 for each violation of the ordinance and no other fine or sanction.

$500.00 of the fine collected under the ordinance will be remitted to the Boyne City Police Department, as they are the law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing the ordinance

The following sections will be repealed.

Sec. 34-112. – Fireworks defined.

(f) “National holiday” means the following legal public holidays (1-10

34-113. – Ignition, discharge, and use of consumer fireworks. A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks except for the day preceding, the day of, or the day after a national holiday, or by permit from the city commission.

Sec. 34-116. – Penalty.

(a) Any person who violates any provision of this article is responsible for a municipal civil infraction, subject to payment of a civil fine pursuant to section 1-7.

(b) Repeat offenses under this article shall be subject to increased fines as provided by section 1-7.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: September 10, 2019

Second Reading: October 22, 2019

Enacted: October 22, 2019

Effective: November 6, 2019