NOTICE: Boyne City’s budget

For 2019 / 2020 (1 May 2019 – 30 April 2020)

Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2020 are projected to be as follows:

REVENUES

(By Source)

GENERAL FUND

Property Taxes 2,896,311

Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest

Allocated from Fund Balance 199,651

State Shared Revenues and Grants 2,393,492

Administrative Service Fees 139,500

Charges for Services 157,600

Interest and Rentals 82,100

Other Sources 258,256

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 6,126,910

MAJOR STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 425,000

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 277,018

Transfers from General Fund 0

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 702,018

LOCAL STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 207,000

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 726,539

Transfers from General Fund 839,222

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,773,461

RUBBISH FUND

Transfers from General Fund 65,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 65,000

CEMETERY DEPARTMENT

Service Fees/Misc. 20,000

Transfers from General Fund 40,050

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 60,050

AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT

Township/City Service Fees 87,956

Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 561,320

Transfers from General Fund 87,956

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 737,232

FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND

Township Service Fees 230,108

Transfers from General Fund 63,000

Allocated from Fund Balance 30,292

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 323,400

MARINA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 15,700

User Fees 157,200

Grants 5,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 177,900

AIRPORT FUND

Gasoline Sales 65,000

Miscellaneous Income 63,850

Allocation from Fund Balance 0

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 128,850

DDA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 19,156

Tax Captures/Other 354,263

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 373,419

FARMERS MARKET FUND

Revenues 51,625

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 51,625

BOYNE THUNDER FUND

Event Revenues 312,250

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 312,250

CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND

Tax Revenues/Fund Balance Allocation 441,338

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 441,338

CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance/Interest Earnings 50,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 50,000

LDFA FUND

Tax Captures/Other 251,500

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 251,500

WASTEWATER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 300,485

Operating Income 1,035,762

Non-Operating Income 893,309

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,229,556

WATER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 179,606

Operating Income 893,784

Non-Operating Income 21,300

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 915,084

MOTOR VEHICLE FUND

Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 468,814

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 468,814

TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $15,188,407

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,095,928)

TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $14,092,479

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL FUND

General Services 1,482,136

Public Buildings 236,343

Police 838,361

Parks and Recreation 2,474,142

Transfers to Other Funds 1,095,928

Total General Fund Expenditures $6,126,910

OTHER FUNDS

Major Streets 702,018

Local Streets 1,773,461

Rubbish Collection 65,000

Cemetery 60,050

City Facilities Debt Fund 441,338

City Facilities Construction Fund 50,000

Ambulance 737,232

Fire Department 323,400

Marina/Launch Ramp 177,900

Airport 128,850

DDA 373,419

Farmers Market 51,625

Boyne Thunder 312,250

LDFA 251,500

Water Fund 915,084

Wastewater Fund 2,229,556

Motor Pool 468,814

Other Funds Total Expenditures $9,061,497

TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $15,188,407

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,095,928)

(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)

GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $14,092,479

Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2019 / 2020 the amounts indicated in section 1.

Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2019 / 2020 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.

Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2019; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.

Section 5. The budget for FY 2019 / 2020 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.

Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.

Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.

Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.

Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2019 / 2020 takes effect 1 May 2019. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

general appropriations resolution