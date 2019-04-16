NOTICE: Boyne City’s budget

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION NO. 2019-04-032
GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT
For 2019 / 2020 (1 May 2019 – 30 April 2020)
Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2020 are projected to be as follows:
REVENUES
(By Source)
GENERAL FUND
Property Taxes 2,896,311
Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest
Allocated from Fund Balance 199,651
State Shared Revenues and Grants 2,393,492
Administrative Service Fees 139,500
Charges for Services 157,600
Interest and Rentals 82,100
Other Sources 258,256
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 6,126,910
MAJOR STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 425,000
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 277,018
Transfers from General Fund 0
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 702,018
LOCAL STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 207,000
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 726,539
Transfers from General Fund 839,222
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 1,773,461
RUBBISH FUND
Transfers from General Fund 65,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 65,000
CEMETERY DEPARTMENT
Service Fees/Misc. 20,000
Transfers from General Fund 40,050
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 60,050
AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT
Township/City Service Fees 87,956
Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 561,320
Transfers from General Fund 87,956
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 737,232
FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND
Township Service Fees 230,108
Transfers from General Fund 63,000
Allocated from Fund Balance 30,292
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 323,400
MARINA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 15,700
User Fees 157,200
Grants 5,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 177,900
AIRPORT FUND
Gasoline Sales 65,000
Miscellaneous Income 63,850
Allocation from Fund Balance 0
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 128,850
DDA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 19,156
Tax Captures/Other 354,263
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 373,419
FARMERS MARKET FUND
Revenues 51,625
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 51,625
BOYNE THUNDER FUND
Event Revenues 312,250
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 312,250
CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND
Tax Revenues/Fund Balance Allocation 441,338
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 441,338
CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance/Interest Earnings 50,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 50,000
LDFA FUND
Tax Captures/Other 251,500
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 251,500
WASTEWATER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 300,485
Operating Income 1,035,762
Non-Operating Income 893,309
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,229,556
WATER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 179,606
Operating Income 893,784
Non-Operating Income 21,300
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 915,084
MOTOR VEHICLE FUND
Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 468,814
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 468,814
TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $15,188,407
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,095,928)
TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $14,092,479
EXPENDITURES
GENERAL FUND
General Services 1,482,136
Public Buildings 236,343
Police 838,361
Parks and Recreation 2,474,142
Transfers to Other Funds 1,095,928
Total General Fund Expenditures $6,126,910
OTHER FUNDS
Major Streets 702,018
Local Streets 1,773,461
Rubbish Collection 65,000
Cemetery 60,050
City Facilities Debt Fund 441,338
City Facilities Construction Fund 50,000
Ambulance 737,232
Fire Department 323,400
Marina/Launch Ramp 177,900
Airport 128,850
DDA 373,419
Farmers Market 51,625
Boyne Thunder 312,250
LDFA 251,500
Water Fund 915,084
Wastewater Fund 2,229,556
Motor Pool 468,814
Other Funds Total Expenditures $9,061,497
TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $15,188,407
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (1,095,928)
(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)
GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $14,092,479
Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2019 / 2020 the amounts indicated in section 1.
Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2019 / 2020 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.
Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2019; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.
Section 5. The budget for FY 2019 / 2020 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.
Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.
Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.
Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.
Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2019 / 2020 takes effect 1 May 2019. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer
general appropriations resolution