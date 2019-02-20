NOTICE: Boyne City Marihuana ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

The City of Boyne City hereby ordains:

Sections 34-9 and …

Sections 34-9 and 34-10 of Chapter 34 of Article I of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Boyne City is hereby added, to read as follows:

Section 34-9 – PROHIBITION OF MARIHUANA FACILITIES:



(1) The purpose of this Ordinance is to exercise the City of Boyne City’s authority to prohibit the establishment or operation of marihuana establishments within the City as such facilities are defined in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (the “Act”). AND

(2) Pursuant to the Act, Section 6.1, the City prohibits the establishment or operation of any and all categories of marihuana establishments within its boundaries.

Section 34-10 – PROHIBITION OF CONSUMPTION OF MARIHAUNA IN PUBLIC PLACES:

(1) No person shall consume (including smoking) cultivate, distribute, process, sell, or display marihuana or marihuana accessories in a building owned or operated by the City of Boyne City, except that a lease agreement may not prohibit a tenant from lawfully possessing and consuming marihuana by means other than smoking;

(2) No person shall consume (including smoking) marihuana in a public place within the boundaries of the City of Boyne City, including but not limited to any street, sidewalk, highway, alley, park, or parking lot located therein, or the City docks or the City beach areas.

Section 1

The provisions of this ordinance are hereby declared to be severable, and if any clause, sentence, word, section or provision is declared void or unenforceable for any reason by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remaining portions of said ordinance shall remain in force.

Section 2

This ordinance shall take effect ten (10) days after its adoption and publication.

First Reading: December 11, 2018

Second reading: February 12, 2019

Enacted: February 12, 2019

Effective: February 22, 2019