NOTICE: Boyne City invitation to bid

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Dust Control Services on our Gravel Roads, Alleys and Parking Lots.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope labeled – “Gravel Dust Control Services”, until 1:00 P.M., local time, June 10, 2019 at the Boyne City – City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read. The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in their best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall.

Cindy Grice

Boyne City Clerk/ Treasurer