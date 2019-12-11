NOTICE: Boyne City hiring deputy treasurer

Deputy Treasurer
Boyne City, a progressive, stable full-service Northwestern Michigan waterfront community of 3,735 year round …
Deputy Treasurer
Boyne City, a progressive, stable full-service Northwestern Michigan waterfront community of 3,735 year round with large seasonal increases seeks qualified, outgoing person to help administer and execute all financial matters involving the City. Demonstrated financial, budgeting, bookkeeping, financial and related creative problem solving, public relations, communication, and organizational skills desired. Current employee retiring after 30+ years. Comprehensive wage (DOQ) and benefit package. Submit resume, letter of interest, salary history and requirements with 3 references to: Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer, City of Boyne City, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712-1101 by Friday, January 6, 2020. EOE www.boynecity.com