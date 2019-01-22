NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses

Official finalized Boyne City Commission synopses are published by the Boyne City Gazette as soon …

Official finalized Boyne City Commission synopses are published by the Boyne City Gazette as soon as they are received.

Here is a batch of synopses from 2018—ranging from March to May.

As the city is trying to catch up on the publishing of legally required notices, you can expect another big batch in the Wednesday Jan. 30 edition of the Boyne City Gazette as well.

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

March 13, 2018 – Approved the February 27, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to appoint Greg Vadnais to fill the remainder of Daryl Parrish’s term on the Parks & Recommendation Board for a term expiring December 31, 2019; approved to apply for a Michigan Natural Trust Fund Grant and a Recreation Passport Grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; scheduled a public input session at the March 27, 2018 Commission Meeting; approved a contract with American Waste for dumpster services and the Rubbish Collection; approved a resolution in support of Senate Bill 469 and House Bill 5178 that would reinstate the State Historic Tax Credits; approved a contract with Soils and Structure for soil borings in the amount of $2,400; approved the purchase of four sets of fire gear from Fire-Dex in the amount of $9,040; accepted the bequest of Dorothy R. Deboer as presented

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

March 27, 2018 – Approved the March 13, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved the March 20, 2018 City Commission budget work session minutes;approved a resolution in support of a grant application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in the amount of $92,800 for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project; approved a resolution in support of a grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Passport program in the amount of $92,800 for the Rivermouth Restroom Renovation project; approved the updated Marina rates effective immediately for use during the 2018 boating season; approved a resolution to add 528 feet of Robinson Street to the City’s Act 51 road system as presented

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

April 10, 2018 – Approved the March 27, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes as presented; Approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Friendship Centers of Emmet County regarding their Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Charlevoix and Emmet Counties; adopted the Resolution to Establish a General Operating Millage Rate of 15.51 for the City of Boyne City FY 2018/2019; adopted the Resolution to Establish a City Facilities Debt Service Millage Rate of 2.30 for the City of Boyne City FY 2018/2019; adopted the General Appropriations Act for FY 2018/2019 Resolution; adopted the Fee Schedule for FY 2018/2019 Resolution; approved to adopt the revised mission statement for the Boyne City Municipal Airport as recommended by the Airport Board; approved to support the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Commission and direct staff to work with Mr. Larry Taylor and the Boyne Valley Lions Club to design and locate the 50th Anniversary of Service to the Boyne City community project in a suitable location on the Open Space property; approved to grant permission to the Leadership Charlevoix County Class of 2018 and the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council to release beetles in Riverside Park for the purpose of controlling the spread of Purple Loosestrife in the Boyne River.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

April 24, 2018 – Approved the April 10, 2018 City Commission regular meeting as presented

Approved the proclamation to proclaim Thursday, May 3, 2018 as Arbor Day in the City of Boyne City; Approved to accept a proposal for a three year contract from M&H Facility Operations Inc. to perform site inspection and manage the Cross Connection control program at an annual cost of $3,850 per year; Approved to purchase a hand held meter reader and associated software for the Water Department in the amount of $9,144 from Ferguson Waterworks; approved to authorize staff to take the necessary steps to schedule a public hearing regarding the actions necessary to consider and possibly approve the proposed Special Assessment District for the Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 regular City Commission meeting; approved to award a contract for facilities cleaning services to Peach Clean in the base bid amount of $9,600 per year for the Police and Wastewater Offices and to CS Housekeeping Services for the City Hall Facility, the DPW offices and the Parks Restrooms in the base amount of $55,440 per year; approved the contact with the Police Officers Labor Council as proposed effective May 1, 2018; approved a 3% pay increase for City Manager Michael Cain effective May 1, 2018 based on the Fall, 2017 employee evaluation

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

May 8, 2018 – Approved the April 24, 2018 City Commission regular meeting as presented

Approval of the Wilson and Evangeline Township Planning and Zoning Contracts; approved the reappointment of John McClorey and Lynn Murray to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a three year term ending September, 2021; approved the purchase of a 2018 John Deere 835M utility vehicle from Lappans of Gaylord for the amount of $28,252.95; approved the proposal from All Aspects Forestry in the amount of $8,500 to remove 12 trees in the Maple Lawn Cemetery

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

May 22, 2018 – Approved of the May 8, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to accept the resignation of Robin Berry from the Main Street Board; approved to award a contract for Overband Crack Sealing to Applied Pavement Maintenance in the amount of $9,000; approved to award a contract with M & M Pavement Parking for pavement marking services in the amount of $28,681; approved to award a contract with Lake Charlevoix Painting in the amount of $4,500 for sealing of the Veteran’s Park Playground; approved the recommendation from the Economic Development Corporation Board to approve a twelve year Industrial Facilities Exemption request (IFEC) from Van Dam Marine Co. and authorize the City Manager and City Clerk/Treasurer to sign and submit the documents necessary to execute the abatement as requested and as recommended by the Boyne City Economic Development Corporation Board; approved the Property Tax Exemption Policy and Application for Property Tax Exemption Status; authorized Flotation Docking to complete work at the marina address issues with three of the finger piers for an amount not to exceed $8,000; awarded a bid to Flotation Docking Systems in the amount of $457,677.75 for marina expansion construction; approved a contract with C2AE for Design Engineering Services in the amount of $23,800;

approved to award the contract for the 2018 Pavement Maintenance project to Reith Riley Construction in the amount of $203,996.96; approved a proposal from BS&A Software in the amount of $6,325 to purchase Miscellaneous Receivables software; adopted a resolution proclaiming May 20 – 26, 2018 as National Public Works Week in the City of Boyne City

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer