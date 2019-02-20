NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses Sept. 11 – Dec. 11, 2018

This batch of seven synopses covers Boyne City Commission meetings from Sept. 11 to Dec. 11, 2018. The Boyne City Gazette publishes legally required notices as soon as it receives them. Urge your local school, county, township, village, and city officials to post all required notices regarding budgets, public hearings, special meetings, and ordinance changes. The public has a right to know.

September 11, 2018

Approved the August 28, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the August 31, 2018 Joint City Commission – DDA Work Session minutes; approved to select Mayor Neidhamer as our voting delegate and Mayor Grunch as our alternate for the business meeting at the MML’s 2018 Annual Convention; approved an agreement with C2AE for the construction phase services for the West Michigan Water Main Extension project in the amount of $19,200.

September 25, 2018

Approved the September 11, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to reappoint George Ellwanger to the Planning Commission for a three year term expiring May 31, 2021; approved to reappoint Chris Frasz to the Planning Commission for a three year term expiring May 31, 2021; approved Poverty Exemption Guidelines, including the asset test in compliance with State Tax Commission guidelines; approved a resolution waiving penalty fees and interest for failure to file a property transfer affidavit and approved to apply for a $5,000 grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for the purchase of a heating unit for the Veterans Park Pavilion.

October 9, 2018

Approved the September 25, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes with the deletion of the reference to jumping off the docks in the good of the order; approved the October 2, 2018 City Commission Goals Work Session minutes; Approved to purchase a Boss V Plow in the amount of $5,365.50; approved to purchase a bagger for the zero-turn mower from Ginop Sales in the amount of $4,380; approved the adoption of the World Polio Day Resolution and proclaim October 24, 2018 as World Polio Day in the City of Boyne City; approved an Inspection and Service agreement with D & W Mechanical of Traverse City to provide maintenance for the HVAC system in the City Facilities in the amount of $17,960; approved entering into a five year agreement for elevator maintenance services from the company with the lowest fees which happens to be the firm which built and installed our elevator Thyssenkrupp at their gold level at an initial cost of $1,680 per year; approved the recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Commission to allow volunteer employees from Great Lakes Energy to install posts at the Rotary Park Soccer Field at no charge to the City with the condition that a test section of 20 to 30 feet be installed and if the feedback on the test section from the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Commission is satisfactory, continue the installation; authorized City Staff to craft an ordinance to address the issue of river jumping/diving and present it the City Commission for further review; authorized the City Manager as the City’s representative to sign the Concurrence Form and submit it to the MDEQ;

approved the Employee Sick Leave Bank Policy, donation form and leave request form as presented.

October 23, 2018

Approved the September 11, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved Traffic Control Order #136, authorizing designated parking spaces adjacent to the north side and west side of the Fire Department for emergency responder parking only; approved a proclamation declaring the first Friday in October as National Manufacturing Day in the City of Boyne City; authorized the City Manager and City Clerk / Treasurer to take the steps necessary to renew the City’s liability insurance through the Michigan Township Participating Plan and obtaining the three year rate guarantee endorsement at an estimated price of $69,913 for 2018-2019; adopted the M-75 Corridor Improvement Plan; approved to contract with Peerless Midwest to install a new screen in Well #2 including performing a flow test when complete in the amount of $16,780.

November 13, 2018

Approved the October 23, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the November 1, 2018 City Commission special meeting minutes; approved to authorize the purchase of a new Isco composite sampler in the amount of $5,739; approved the purchase of ten 72” round tables, including a storage caddy, receiving, installation and trash removal from Interphase Interiors in the amount $6,262.50; approved the of proposed resolutions regarding MDOT’s Local Pavement Management Program; approved the requested METRO Act Right of Way Permit Extension; approved the Level of Service Statement as required by the Asset Management plan following the MDEQ requirements; approved to purchase a LUCAS machine from Physio Control in the amount of $9,841.33 including the trade-in promotion.

November 27, 2018

Approved the October 16, 2018 City Commission special meeting minutes; approved the November 13, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to reappoint Jeff Wellman to the Boyne City Historic District Commission for a two year term ending November 30, 2020; approved to reappoint Chris Bandy to the Boyne City Historic District Commission for a one year term ending November 30, 2019

December 11, 2018

Approved of the November 27, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the ATT Metro Act Extension request as presented; approved the first reading of an ordinance 34-9 and 34-10 to prohibit marihuana establishments within the City of Boyne City as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act and schedule a second reading for first evening meeting in February 2019; approved 1) the proposed North Lake Street MDOT contract up to the maximum $234,461 in State and Federal Funds authorized for this project and 2) C2AE’s proposal for professional services associated with this project at an estimated cost of $28,100; approved the regular meeting schedule for 2019 the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and the 4th Tuesday of each month except December 24 at noon with all meetings to be held at Boyne City Hall, 319 N. Lake Street.

