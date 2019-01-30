NOTICE: Boyne City Commission synopses

The Boyne City Gazette publishes legally required notices as they are received. Here is another …

The Boyne City Gazette publishes legally required notices as they are received. Here is another batch of city commission synopses as Boyne City catches up on publishing those notices from 2018.

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

June 12, 2018

Approved the May 22, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the May 22, 2018 City Commission Tour Work Session meeting minutes; approved to purchase seven office cabinets for the Police Department at a cost of $6,665 using $2,800 from the Police Department budget and $3,865 from the City Facilities Building fund; approved to purchase 3 Golden Eagle radar units from Kustom Signals at a cost of $7,044 and a Lidar Unit Truspeed S from Laser Technology Inc. for a cost of $1,398; authorized the City Manager and City Clerk/Treasurer to internally fund the proposed Michigan/Woodland Street Special Assessment project using wastewater reserve funds thru a loan or as an alternative necessary to secure the professional services required to secure outside financing for the estimated amount of $8,700; authorized the City Clerk and City Manager to execute the purchase agreement and other necessary documents as reviewed by the City Attorney to conclude the sale of lot 16 of the Business Park; approved to initially support the concept of the possible use of the City’s 80 acre wooded property in Evangeline Township as a mountain biking area including the possibility of selective timber harvesting and authorize staff to work with appropriate parties to further explore and work out draft particulars for the further consideration of the Parks & Recreation Board and City Commission

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

June 26, 2018

Approved the June 12, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to purchase eight sets of Fire-Dex fire gear in the amount of $18,080; approved the first reading for a conditional rezoning for Parcel #15-051-250-019-00 from Traditional Residential District to Professional Office District and schedule a second reading for August 14, 2018; adopted the following resolution regarding tobacco free parks: WHEREAS, the City of Boyne City believes that tobacco use in the proximity of children, teens and adults engaging in or watching outdoor recreational activities at city parks is detrimental to their health and wellbeing; and

WHEREAS, the designation of Tobacco Free Parks can create and sustain an environment that supports a non-tobacco norm through proper signage, education and adult-peer role modeling; and WHEREAS, parents, coaches, leaders and officials involved in recreation are role models for youth and can have a positive effect on the life style choices that children and teens make; and WHEREAS, the City Commission has determined that designating tobacco free zones at city parks serves to protect the health, safety and welfare of its constituents

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

July 10, 2018

Approved the June 26, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to reject the bids received for the West Michigan water extension project and direct staff to rebid the project with trenching and / or boring; approved to delay the approval of the West Michigan Special Assessment roll until July 24, 2018; approved of a further $2,000 contribution to the Michigan Municipal League’s Legal Defense Fund specifically designated to assist in the “Dark Store Theory” matter

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

July 24, 2018

Approved the July 10, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the appointment of Jody Adams to the Main Street Board with a term expiring January 18, 2019; approved to purchase a fuel tank for the generator at the Wastewater Plant in the amount of $9,950; approved the appointment of Gow Litzenburger to the Historic District Commission with a term expiring November, 2021; approved to postpone the approval of the West Michigan Water Extension Special Assessment Roll until the August 14th, 2018 City Commission meeting; approved to approve the demolition order for the dangerous structure located at 112 W Division and proceed with the actions necessary to enforce the order

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

August 14, 2018

Approved the July 24, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the August 7, 2018 City Commission Goal Setting Work Session minutes as presented; approval to purchase and install four methane vents for the old City Landfill from Elmer’s in the amount of $4,800 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents

Approval to award the commitment package contract to ATA National Title Group LLC in the amount of $4,025 for the Open Space property closing; approved to allow Floatation Docking Inc. to install the water lines within the dock at a cost of $9,500; approved t correct and confirm the proposed West Michigan / Woodland Water Main project special assessment roll to reflect the lower project costs with the inclusion of 615 West Michigan as recommended; approved the contract for the Michigan / Woodland Water Main extension project to Matt’s Underground in the amount of $279,981.25; approved the contract for the SAW Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer CCTV to Elite Pipeline Services in the amount of $334,675.00; approved to deny the conditional rezoning request for 402 State Street; approved the easement language with Lexamar for construction of the Boyne Valley Trailway as presented; approved the hiring of Up North Assessing, Inc. and Joe Lavender as Boyne City’s City Assessor; approved to hire Peerless Midwest to over haul the pump motor and clean the well and casing of Well House #2 at a total estimated cost of $34,100.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

August 28, 2018

Approved of the August 14, 2018 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to purchase materials and equipment as requested by the Heritage Center and recommended by the Historical Commission at a cost not to exceed $1,700.00; approved to install a monument recognizing the three Labrecque brothers as presented and work the City staff regarding the exact location and installation

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer