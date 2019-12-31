NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 9-23-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
September 23, 2019 – Approved the September 10, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved to reappoint Bob Carlile to the Compensation Commission for a five year term expiring 10/1/2024; Approved to appoint George Ellwanger to the Compensation Commission for a four year term expiring 10/1/2023; Approved a purchase order contract with Robinson’s Landscaping and Nursery, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $38,070; approved a purchase order contract with the Harbor Fence Company of Petoskey MI in an amount not-to-exceed $10,912 for the Ridge Run Dog Park agility area; approved to allow City staff to submit a grant application in the amount of $3,000 to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation and authorize the City Manager to accept and sign the grant agreement if we are approved for funding; approved Match on Main grant application to benefit the Outdoor Beerdsman shop at 118 Water Street in an amount of up to $15,924; approved the invitation to become a host city for the Back to the Bricks 2020 Promo Tour on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 for an estimated 350 vehicles and accept the Memorandum of Understanding; approved a contract with Common Angle to provide a Monthly Vertex Network Support Agreement and a Monthly vigilant Security-as-a-Service Threat Analysis Agreement for $598 per month along with a new Firewall for $697 and a one-time Vertex Network Management setup charge of $810; authorized the City Manager to sign and submit the required documents to accept the USACE marina expansion permit agreement; adoptd DNR marina rates using “Rate 2” for seasonal and “Rate F” for transient, effective immediately for use during the 2020 Boating Season; approved to purchase new Glock pistols by the Police Department for a total cost of $2,106 including the trade-in from CMP Distributing, using donated funds.
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer