NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 9-10-19

September 10, 2019 – Approved the August 27, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved the re-appointment of Bud Chipman as an Ex-Officio member of the Airport Advisory Board for a three year term expiring August 24, 2022; Approved the re-appointment of Leon Jarema as an Ex-Officio member of the Airport Advisory Board for a three year term expiring August 24, 2022; Approved the re-appointment of Leon Vercruysee to the Airport Advisory Board for a three year term expiring August 24, 2022; Approved to appoint John Van Etten as an Ex Officio member of the Airport Advisory Board with a term expiring August 24, 2022; Approved the 5 year METRO Act renewal with ACD through 8/13/2024; approved of the first reading of amendments to the Fireworks Ordinance and schedule a second reading for Tuesday, October 22, 2019; Approved to schedule a joint work session with the Heritage Center Board and the Historical Commission on Monday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Facilities Building with October 15th as an alternate date; approved to appoint Monica Kroondyk to the Planning Commission to fill the remaining term of James Kozlowski, with a term expiring May 31, 2020
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer