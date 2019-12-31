NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 12-10-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
December 10, 2019 – Approved the November 19, 2019 City Commission work session meeting minutes; Approved the November 26, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the winter snow removal plan and award a purchase order contract to MDC Contracting of Petoskey based on the hourly rates; approved a proposal from Bakertilly Municipal Advisors to perform a water rate study for a cost of $10,500; approved the creation of the new 4-year retirement vesting period for the Main Street Executive Director’s position; approved the schedule of meetings for the Open Space Property Designs, Avalanche Property Designs and the Parks & Recreation Master Plan Update
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer