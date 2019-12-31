NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 11-26-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
November 26, 2019 – Approved the October 22, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved the November 6, 2019 City Commission special meeting minutes; Approved the November 12, 2019 City Commission Audit Work Session minutes; Approved the November 12, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved the recommendation from the Boyne City Historic District Commission to accept the resignation of Jeff Wellman from the board; Approved the recommendation from the Boyne City Historic District Commission to reappoint Chris Bandy for a two year term expiring November 30, 2021; Approved the recommendation from the Boyne City Historic District Commission to reappoint Gerry Kragenbrink for a one year term expiring November 30, 2020; Approved a purchase order contract with the Harbor Fence Company for the repairs to softball field fencing at Rotary Park in an amount not-to-exceed $2,407; approved to award a contract for design services for the Franklin Street Storm Sewer & Resurfacing Project to C2AE of Gaylord in an amount not-to-exceed $14,900; approved a purchase order contract with the ABI Attachments Inc. for the purchase of a Rascal MVP infield groomer in an amount not-to-exceed $4,795.94; approved to authorize the City staff to work with the Boyne City Public Schools to implement a “Paint Our Plow” program starting in 2020; approved the City Commission regular meeting schedule for 2020 the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and the 4th Tuesday of each month at noon except the 4th Tuesday of December, also changing the March meeting dates to March 3 at 7:00 p.m. and March 17 at 7:00 p.m. with all meetings to be held at Boyne City Hall, 319 North Lake Street in Boyne City and also to approve the FYE 2021 Tentative Budget Schedule, making the time of the March 19 meeting 5:00 p.m.; Approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission to appoint Nichole Moblo to fill the vacancy on the Planning Commission
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer