NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 11-12-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

CITY COMMISSION

MINUTE SYNOPSIS

November 12, 2019 – Approved to elect Tom Neidhamer as the Mayor of Boyne City; approved to elect Ron Grunch as the Mayor Pro-Tem of Boyne City; approved the October 22, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved a resolution for Charitable Gaming Licenses for Great Lakes Energy Annual Holiday Party raffle; Approved the recommendation of the Historical Commission to appoint Asuka Barden to the Boyne City Historical Commission for a three year term expiring June 30, 2022; Approved the recommendation of the Historical Commission to reappoint Michele Hewitt to a two year term expiring June 30, 2021; Approved the recommendation of the Historical Commission to reappoint Lisa Alexander to a three year term expiring June 30, 2022; Approved the recommendation of the Historical Commission to reappoint Syrina Dawson to a three year term expiring June 30, 2022; Approved to purchase four Generation 1, 128GB iPads and four Defender series Otter Boxes for a total cost of $2,075.80; Approved a purchase order contract with Landscape Forms for the purchase of eight (8) park benches and six (6) memorial plaques in an amount not-to-exceed $13,128.32; Approved a purchase order contract with Site One Landscape Supply of Petoskey for the purchase of four (4) thirty packs of fifteen gallon tree watering bags in an amount not-to-exceed $2,160; Approved to authorize a purchase order contract with The Dynamic Group to purchase of two (2) replacement luminaries and two (2) head modules in an amount not-to-exceed $2,620; Approved to award a contract for design services for the Pine Street Storm Sewer & Resurfacing Project in an amount not-to-exceed $8,900 per the proposal dated November 1, 2019; Approved to authorize the contract with Northern Michigan Escapes for the 2019/2020 Winter for Snow Removal & Salting Services at City Hall and the Boyne River Board Walk in an amount not-to-exceed $11,000; Approved the revised PA 210 Resolution for the Lofts on Lake Street as requested by the State and authorize the City Manager and/or City Clerk / Treasurer to submit it and any other necessary materials required; approved the Storm Water Management as proposed; approved the first reading of the proposed amendments to the Boyne City Zoning Ordinance to potential barriers to housing development and schedule a second reading for January 14, 2020; approved the Boyne City Michigan Main Street Program Community Requirements and Expectations Agreement; approved the purchase of a Polaris Ranger side-by-side in the amount of $23,179.97 using donated funds of $20,000; authorized the City Manager and City Clerk / Treasurer to take the steps necessary to move to the Priority Health health insurance option identified as PH8 and increase the City’s annual Health Savings Account contributions by $250 and $500 per covered employee per category until changed

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer