NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 10-8-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
October 8, 2019 – Approved the September 23, 2019 City …
October 8, 2019 – Approved the September 23, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved a resolution for Charitable Gaming Licenses for the Boyne City Elementary School PTO for their yearly raffle and authorize the City Clerk to complete the resolution; approved certified resolution approving the contract with MDOT for the Michigan Avenue and North Lake Street Project (Contract No. 19-5469); Authorized the City Manager and the City Clerk/Treasurer to take the steps necessary to obtain Cyber Insurance for $1,621 as noted under the quotation from the BCS insurance company for 2019-2020.
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer