NOTICE: Boyne City Commission 10-22-19

CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
October 22, 2019 – Approved the October 8, 2019 City …
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
CITY COMMISSION
MINUTE SYNOPSIS
October 22, 2019 – Approved the October 8, 2019 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved to schedule a joint work session with the Planning Commission and the Parks & Recreation Board on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.; Approved the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Board to accept the resignation of Jo Bowman and appoint Tom Smith to the boards for the remainder of a four year term expiring December 31, 2022; Approved the Compensation Commission 2019 recommendation to keep the compensation for the Mayor at the current levels of $3,250 per year and $2,700 per year for each Commissioner; approved entering into a license agreement with TOMMBA on the development, maintenance and use of a portion of city-owned property in Evangeline Township for the purpose of completing the Boyne Forest Trail System; approved the request to vacate the entirety of Balsam Place from Woodland Drive to Shady Lane effective when all paperwork is done, and the applicants are to provide easements for all utilities; approved to award a contract to Beckett & Raeder to perform the desired architectural & engineering services for the Avalanche & Open Space properties, and further that the scope of work also include an update to the City Parks & Recreation Master Plan for a total cost not-to-exceed $52,855; Approved second reading of an amendment to the Fireworks Ordinance as allowed/mandated by State law and adopt the amendment as presented
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer