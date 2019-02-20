NOTICE: Boyne City building heights changes

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

The City of Boyne City hereby ordains:

Amendments to Section …

Amendments to Section 20-10 and 20.20 of the Article XX Schedule of Regulations and Section 10.50(C) of the Article X Central Business District and Section 11.04(C) of Article X Transitional Commercial District.

The amendment to Article 20 sections 20.10 and 20.20 schedule of regulations will eliminate the maximum stories provision, Section 11.04C will be deleted in its entirety and Section 10.50C will read as follows:

10.50 C Building Height. New buildings must contain at least two (2) stories if the building is proposed for a corner lot or is adjacent to a multiple story building, unless the Planning Commission determines requiring a second story will not significantly enhance the character and appearance of the downtown.

Section 1

This ordinance shall take effect ten (10) days after its adoption and publication.

First Reading: December 11, 2018

Second reading: February 12, 2019

Enacted: February 12, 2019

Effective: February 22, 2019