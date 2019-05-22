NOTICE: BEF Foods Beef recall

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 – BEF Foods, Inc., a Lima, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 527 pounds of beef pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta items were produced on May 3, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel reviewed the records of production for the recalling firm. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact BEF Foods, Consumer Relations at (800) 939-2338. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.