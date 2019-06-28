NOTICE: Apps for summer tax deferment

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TOWNSHIPS & CITIES PUBLIC NOTICE

Applications for Deferment of Summer 2019 Taxes

All Township and …

All Township and City treasurers in Charlevoix County are currently accepting applications for summer 2019 tax deferments (deferments are not exemptions).

To qualify, a household annual income cannot exceed $40,000. The Applicant(s) must also be:

1. 62 years of age or older, including the unmarried surviving spouse of a person was 62 years or older at the time of death.

2. Paraplegic or quadriplegic.

3. An eligible service person, eligible veteran, or their eligible widow or widower.

4. A blind person

5. A totally and permanently disabled person.

Deferments can only be filed and dated from 7/1/2019 thru 9/17/2019.

Those that farm agricultural real property may also qualify if the gross receipts of the farming operation are not less than the household income of the owner.

More information and deferment applications may be obtained from the following Treasurers:

Stephen Ritter

Bay Township

231-582-3594

Shelley Burr

Melrose Township

231-535-2589

Marie Kelenske

Boyne Valley Township

231-549-3130

Lynn Smolenyak

Norwood Township

231-547-4037

Carey Strong

Chandler Township

231-549-3404

Larry Kubic

Peaine Township

231-448-2907

Theda Williams

Charlevoix Township

231-547-4611

Diane McDonough

St. James Township

231-448-2260

Jodi Adams

Evangeline Township

231-582-9161

JoAnne Thomas

South Arm Township

231-536-2971

Ron Chapmen

Eveline Township

231-547-6724

Kerri Reinhardt

Wilson Township

231-582-9963

Julie Collard

Hayes Township

231-547-6961

Cindy Grice

City of Boyne City

231-582-6597

Frank Wasylewski

Hudson Township

231-549-3019

Kelly McGinn

City of Charlevoix

231-547-3261

Mike Jarema

Marion Township

231-547-2488

Heather Jackson

City of East Jordan

231-536-3381