NOTICE: Apps for summer tax deferment

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TOWNSHIPS & CITIES PUBLIC NOTICE
Applications for Deferment of Summer 2019 Taxes
All Township and City treasurers in Charlevoix County are currently accepting applications for summer 2019 tax deferments (deferments are not exemptions).
To qualify, a household annual income cannot exceed $40,000. The Applicant(s) must also be:
1. 62 years of age or older, including the unmarried surviving spouse of a person was 62 years or older at the time of death.
2. Paraplegic or quadriplegic.
3. An eligible service person, eligible veteran, or their eligible widow or widower.
4. A blind person
5. A totally and permanently disabled person.
Deferments can only be filed and dated from 7/1/2019 thru 9/17/2019.
Those that farm agricultural real property may also qualify if the gross receipts of the farming operation are not less than the household income of the owner.
More information and deferment applications may be obtained from the following Treasurers:
Stephen Ritter
Bay Township
231-582-3594
Shelley Burr
Melrose Township
231-535-2589
Marie Kelenske
Boyne Valley Township
231-549-3130
Lynn Smolenyak
Norwood Township
231-547-4037
Carey Strong
Chandler Township
231-549-3404
Larry Kubic
Peaine Township
231-448-2907
Theda Williams
Charlevoix Township
231-547-4611
Diane McDonough
St. James Township
231-448-2260
Jodi Adams
Evangeline Township
231-582-9161
JoAnne Thomas
South Arm Township
231-536-2971
Ron Chapmen
Eveline Township
231-547-6724
Kerri Reinhardt
Wilson Township
231-582-9963
Julie Collard
Hayes Township
231-547-6961
Cindy Grice
City of Boyne City
231-582-6597
Frank Wasylewski
Hudson Township
231-549-3019
Kelly McGinn
City of Charlevoix
231-547-3261
Mike Jarema
Marion Township
231-547-2488
Heather Jackson
City of East Jordan
231-536-3381