NOTICE: 2nd reading of zoning changes

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BOYNE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE TO POTENTIAL BARRIERS TO HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. proposed amendments to the Boyne City Zoning Ordinance were presented as a first reading. Summary of the Regulatory Effect and specific sections of the proposed amendments are as follows:
Article II Definitions: Changes to definitions of Manufactured Dwellings, Modular Home and Mobile Home Park are proposed to provide clarity, correct terminology, and eliminate redundancy.
Article IV Section 4.20 Principal Permitted uses Traditional Residential District: Accessory dwelling units and duplex units are added as principal permitted uses.
Article IV Section 4.30 Conditional Uses Traditional Residential District: Accessory dwelling units and two-family units are deleted as conditional uses, multiple family dwelling units up to a maximum of 4 units are added as a conditional use.
Article VII Manufactured Housing Park District: In all section’s terminology changed from Mobile Home to Manufactured Home. Section 7.40 Development Requirements Section D. 1.b.: Changed lot area and density from 4,400 – 5,500 square feet per unit to 10 units per acre. Section D. 5. a. Changed 25,000 square foot minimum to include more than 1 open space area, deleted 10,000 square foot active open space requirement.
Article X Central Business District Section 10.20 A.: Deleted setback requirements for apartment buildings. Section 10.20. M.: Changed the residential component of mixed-use buildings to permit ground floor residential units that do not have frontage on an adjacent street.
Article XI Transitional Commercial District Section 11.02 A. Deleted setback requirements for apartment buildings. Section 11.02 H.: Changed the residential component of mixed-use buildings to permit ground floor residential units that do not have frontage on an adjacent street.
A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.
First Reading: Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Second Reading: Tuesday, January 14, 2020