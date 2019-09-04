Northern Michigan Chorale rehearsals

Registration for the 38th Annual Fall Concert of the Northern Michigan Chorale begins soon.

Rehearsals will be held on Monday, September 9th, starting at 6:15 p.m. – 6:55 p.m.

Both registration and rehearsals are held at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church – 1400 E. Mitchell Road, Petoskey. Registration continues on Monday, September 16th. Rehearsals start on September 9th and are from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. every Monday evening through November 18th.

The Northern Michigan Chorale returns to the Great Lakes Center for the Arts to perform their holiday concerts, “SING JOY!” There are two performances on Saturday, November 23rd, both afternoon and evening, and one afternoon concert on Sunday, the 24th.

Music selections include lively tunes like Stephen Foster’s “Some Folks Love the Holidays” to Rogers and Hammerstein’s moving “You’ll never Walk Alone.” Several carol arrangements by Robert Shaw will also add to the enjoyment for the whole family. This concert, with the many holiday songs, will help to bring in the holiday season filled with music.

“We love performing at the new Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor and thrilled to sing in that wonderful performance space for the third time, explains Julie Pierpont, Music Director of the Chorale.” Joining the Chorale in concert will be the talented Little

Traverse Youth Choir, under the direction of Levin Wells. Julie shares that “together, the groups bring 100 singers from all over Northern Michigan, uniting to create a rich and glorious blend of voices.”

The Chorale is a community chorus, with members of all ages who come from our northern Michigan region. As a member, singers become part of a large choral group. Auditions are not necessary to join the Chorale. The full chorus, plus small ensembles and soloists will bring the music to life.

The annual membership fee for returning and new members is $30.00 each, and family is $40.00 and includes Practice CDs.

High School students pay $15.00. A music fee of $15.00 is also collected from new members, with $5.00 from current members.

Students from North Central Michigan College, taking Chorale, as Music 101, Chorale I, for credit, will pay the music fee only. Contact person at NCMC is Chris Koury.

Pre-registration online is encouraged.

Select JOIN US on the Chorale website: www.nmchorale.org.

For further information, please call 231-347-4488.