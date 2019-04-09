Northern Mich. biz briefs

Apprenticeship info session for Mfg. Employers

All types and sizes of manufacturing related employers from across Northwest Lower Michigan are invited to attend an apprenticeship information session Tuesday, April 30 in Cadillac. The information session will run from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm at the Northwest Michigan Works! American Job Center, MSU Extension Conference Room, 401 N. Lake St.

The session will include an overview of apprenticeships, the process of developing a program focused on employer training needs, and using apprenticeships in support of employee attraction and retention.

Various types of manufacturing related occupations will be discussed including Plastic Process Technician, Maintenance Mechanic, CNC Operator, Machine Operator, Programmable Logistic Controller, Production Technologist, Quality Control Tech, Office Manager, Computer Applications.

The event will also provide an overview of potential funding options and career pathways in the manufacturing field.

An expert employer panel including Lisa Pepera from Packaging Corporation of America and Carol Mathias from MR Products will be available to answer questions regarding their apprenticeship experience.

There is no charge to attend the information session. Employers should RSVP to either Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org or Susan.Ward@NetworksNorthwest.org.

PTAC Helps Local Biz Grow and Create Jobs

The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) helped businesses earn over $79 million in government contracts during 2018.

Nearly 400 jobs in the northwest Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula were created or sustained due to those client contract award dollars.

Businesses assisted by the Northwest Michigan PTAC include Northern Wings in Newberry which has been selected as the Michigan PTAC Best Small Business of the Year.

Northern Wings is an aerospace and military support system that offers a variety of services including maintenance, repair, supply chain, manufacturing, and importing and exporting.

The company was recognized for using PTAC assistance to grow their business and for their involvement in the community.

Northern Wings has been using PTAC services since the company formed in 2001.

Company President, Dave Goudreau, says starting and growing Northern Wings would have been “virtually impossible” without the assistance of the PTAC.

“I don’t know that there are very many employees here who haven’t been touched by some level of PTAC training and/or orientation,” said Goudreau.

DreamLab 3D in Traverse City is another Northwest Michigan PTAC client. The company’s services include 3D Modeling, small-batch manufacturing, and advanced prototype modeling.

“With the guidance and assistance provided by PTAC, I am able to navigate through the sea of federal guidelines and regulations, making DreamLab Industries a strong national competitor in the additive manufacturing sector,” said DreamLab Founder and CEO, Brandon Williams.

Northwest Michigan PTAC staff members also received special recognition during the past year. Procurement Counselor, Don Makowski, received a Silent Partner Award from the Wisconsin Procurement Institute (WPI) for his dedication to development of the federal contracting community. Northwest Michigan PTAC Regional Director, Cathy Fairbanks, received the Women in Defense (WID) Michigan Chapter Horizon Industry Award for her work within the defense industry.

More info at nwm.org/ptac.