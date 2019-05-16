Northern MI youth share concerns with legislators

Youth from SAFE in Northern Michigan had the opportunity to visit the Capitol, connect with …

Youth from SAFE in Northern Michigan had the opportunity to visit the Capitol, connect with their representatives, and share their concerns about issues facing youth in northern Michigan at the end of April.

When meeting with Representative Triston Cole and Speaker Lee Chatfield, students from Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties shared their concerns about vaping and its impact on their classmates.

“It was a great experience for the youth to have an opportunity to meet with the representatives, share their concerns, and have a greater sense of how our state government operates,” said Susan Pulaski, project coordinator for SAFE in Northern Michigan. “It helped students have some perspective on who their representatives are and see their connections to our communities.”

SAFE in Northern Michigan exists to prevent youth substance use, increase community awareness and create change through collaboration, education, prevention initiatives and environmental strategies of tobacco, alcohol, and other substance use in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. For more information visit SAFEinNM.com.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is mandated by the Michigan Public Health Code to promote wellness, prevent disease, provide quality healthcare, address health problems of vulnerable populations, and protect the environment for the residents and visitors of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego counties.

For additional information about SAFE in Northern Michigan call Erin Luckhardt 989-906-6202 or visit www.nwhealth.org or SAFEinNM.com.