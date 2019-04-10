Northern MI TV Station takes nat’l awards

MI News 26, Michigan’s only 24/7 local news channel, received four national awards at the annual National Association of Broadcasters expo—known as NAB Show—in Las Vegas this week.

The station was judged against others across the country in 7 categories, with roughly 1,900 stations eligible to take home awards.

Only one station was awarded in each category, with the awards handed out based on criteria including innovative local programming, strong community involvement and involvement with local non-profits.

MI News 26 was awarded “Best TV Special” for its coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, “Best TV Public Service Announcement” for a PSA produced for the After 26 Music Fest, “Best Mixed Media Campaign” for an advertising campaign for the Cadillac Footliters, and “Best TV Promotional Campaign” for promotion of the newly-launched, Cadillac-based national news channel known as NewsNet, which now reaches nearly 24 million television households nationwide.

The awards were presented to MI News 26 General Manager Eric Wotila during the Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance’s LPTV Day at NAB Show, the nation’s largest broadcasting conference, held each April in Las Vegas.

“I’m honored that MI News 26 once again brought home four awards this year during LPTV Day at NAB Show,” said Wotila, “Receiving recognition like this on a nationwide level reaffirms our commitment to serving northern Michigan at a level above and beyond that of any other station not just in our local viewing area, but in the entire country.”

MI News 26, based in Cadillac and broadcasting to all of northern Michigan, was the only Michigan-based TV station to receive an award at Monday’s ceremony.