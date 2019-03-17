Northbound US-31 detour in Petoskey

The next phase of the US-31 reconstruction and realignment project in Petoskey is anticipated to begin March 18, requiring a detour for northbound traffic until late June.
The start date for the detour is subject to change based on weather and construction progress.
Construction began in early February on the $11.2 million project to rebuild and realign US-31 between the Mitchell Street Bridge and Fairview Avenue, with initial work on the retaining wall along Bayfront Drive below the highway.
Mi Drive project link: https://bit.ly/2HnqZDc.
As crews begin the reconstruction work along the bluff, northbound US-31 traffic will detour on Mitchell Street, Division Street, Arlington Avenue, and MacDonald Drive. Southbound US-31 traffic will remain on US-31.
The detour is expected to remain in place until late June.
Bayfront Drive is expected to be reopened to traffic by May 1.
The entire project is expected to be completed by late September.