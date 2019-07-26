North Harbor Christie’s Int’l Real Estate of Boyne moving to Petoskey

North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate (NHRE) will be moving its Boyne City office to …

North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate (NHRE) will be moving its Boyne City office to downtown Petoskey in order to better meet the needs of its clients.

The Boyne City location will close on July 31, 2019.

On June 7, 2019, NHRE celebrated the opening of its new flagship location at 416 East Mitchell Street in Petoskey, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that was officiated by the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce. The new location is a unique “Lifestyle Marketplace” that pulls together strategic partners to help bring a more complete, all-in-one component to the full cycle of buying, owning and selling properties. The partners located within the new location include the North Bay Title, Helmsman Home Mortgage, CLC Investments and JL Miller Interior Design.

Our new location will allow North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate’s agents and brokers to assist clients in all of Northern Michigan more effectively. The hybrid and innovative concept of our new “Lifestyle Marketplace” gives an added dimension that extends far beyond the typical client-agent relationship. Our clients can now have the convenience of mortgage, title, financial management, and even interior design centrally located to help lower the time needed ­to plan the transition.

– Lora Higdon, owner/broker North Harbor Real Estate

The owners of NHRE have been supporting the Northern Michigan community for more than 30 years with an experienced and courteous team of eleven agents. As residents of Northern Michigan, they exemplify the resort lifestyle by living and breathing the lifestyle they sell.

For more information about the event or about North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate, please contact Lora Higdon at 734-626-0969 or email northharborrealestate@gmail.com