North Harbor Christie’s Int’l Real Estate grand opening

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 233

North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate (NHRE) is celebrating the opening of their newest location in Petoskey.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4pm and is being presented by the members of the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce and the owners of NHRE.

The new location is a unique “Lifestyle Marketplace” that pulls together strategic partners to help bring a more complete, all-in-one component to buying and selling real estate.

“Now, clients can conveniently reduce the stress of buying or selling by having mortgage, title, financial management, and even interior design centrally located to help lower the time needed to plan the transition,” said Lora Higdon, owner/broker of North Harbor Real Estate.

The partners located within the new location include the North Bay Title, Star Mortgage, CLC Investments and JL Miller Interior Design.

The owners of NHRE have beensupporting the Northern Michigan community for more than 30 years with an experienced and courteous team of eleven agents. As residents of Northern Michigan, they exemplify the resort lifestyle by living and breathing the lifestyle they sell.

For more information about the event or about North Harbor Christie’s International Real Estate, please contact Lora Higdon at 734-626-0969 or email northharborrealestate@gmail.com