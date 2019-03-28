NLEA luncheon May 17

Join the Northern Lake Economic Alliances on May 17th at the state-of-the-art Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor for an afternoon celebrating economic development with fellow businesses, and community and government leaders involved in the economic vitality of our area.

Enjoy the keynote speaker and special awards in the main auditorium, and networking and roaming heavy hors d’oeuvres following the program with ample time to explore the beautiful facility. Registration is from 11 to 11:30 am. Proceed to the auditorium for the program from 11:30 to 12:30.

After that, there will be networking and roaming heavy hors d’oeuvres while exploring the facility until 2 pm.

Tickets are $20 per person and you may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction – purchase here.

Tickets are mandatory at the door.

NLEA will mail tickets directly to you for you to fill out and bring with you as your admission into the event.