New rights for MI voters

April 30, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
1231
voter rights graphic
Michigan voters can now register to vote through Election Day. Ballots must be signed and received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters now can vote early

Step 1: Request your ballot.

Get an application at county, township and city clerks’ offices or at Michigan.gov/Vote.

• Mailed-in applications must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before an election. Your ballot will be mailed to you.

• Voters also can drop off their application in person at their township or city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day and get their ballot.

Step 2: Complete it, sign it, submit it.

• Option 1: Drop off completed ballot in person to your township or city clerk.

• Option 2: Return your ballot through the mail.

Ballots must be signed and received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

