New rights for MI voters

Michigan voters can now register to vote through Election Day. Ballots must be signed and received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters now can vote early

Step 1: Request your ballot.

Get an application at county, township and city clerks’ offices or at Michigan.gov/Vote.

• Mailed-in applications must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before an election. Your ballot will be mailed to you.

• Voters also can drop off their application in person at their township or city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day and get their ballot.

Step 2: Complete it, sign it, submit it.

• Option 1: Drop off completed ballot in person to your township or city clerk.

• Option 2: Return your ballot through the mail.

Ballots must be signed and received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.