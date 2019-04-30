New rights for MI voters

Michigan voters can now register to vote through Election Day.
Step 1: Request your ballot.
Get an application at county, township and city clerks’ offices or at Michigan.gov/Vote.
• Mailed-in applications must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before an election. Your ballot will be mailed to you.
• Voters also can drop off their application in person at their township or city clerk’s office by 4 p.m. the Monday before Election Day and get their ballot.
Step 2: Complete it, sign it, submit it.
• Option 1: Drop off completed ballot in person to your township or city clerk.
• Option 2: Return your ballot through the mail.
Ballots must be signed and received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.