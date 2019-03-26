New resource for MI redistricting info

Last November, Michigan voters approved changes to the state’s constitution to establish a 13-member commission of citizens who will have exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress every 10 years.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has launched RedistrictingMichigan.org, a new web portal to provide citizens with information and resources on the voter-approved ballot initiative that changes how Michigan’s legislative and congressional districts are drawn.

“In establishing an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, the people of Michigan sent a clear message: They want citizens in charge of drawing our state’s legislative districts,” Benson said. “For the commission to succeed, continued citizen involvement, engagement and education is critical. This web page will provide one reliable source of information for citizens and, later this year, will provide a portal for citizens to apply to serve on the commission.”

The web page provides resources, including answers to frequently asked questions, a guide for citizens and a timeline for implementation. Registered voters interested in serving on the commission will be able to apply through the web page later this year. That application will be available in multiple formats and will be developed through an open and transparent process to be launched later this year.

Under the new constitutional provision, voters assigned the secretary of state the responsibility of administering the application and selection process of commissioners, as well as providing administrative support to the commission once formed.

District lines for political offices in Michigan, as in other states, must be redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The deadline for the commission to adopt a redistricting plan for Michigan’s districts is Nov. 1, 2021.