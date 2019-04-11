New plans for North Lake apts.

Developers will apply for final site plan approval at the Boyne City Planning Commission’s May 20 meeting. Construction could begin in late 2019 or early 2020.

On Wednesday April 10, MCC shared its updated plans and designs for the mixed-use project being proposed at 100 and 120 North Lake Street and 114 State Street.

The development team previously met at the Boyne City Planning Commission on February 18, and received feedback from Planning Commissioners, City staff and the community.

Based on that input, the development team has worked over the past several months to update designs to better align with the community’s

vision.

The original proposal was for a four-story, 45-foot tall, building that included 48 apartments, 8,840 square feet of retail space and 61 parking spaces.

The new proposal is for a three story, 40 foot, building that includes 42 apartments, 9,025 square feet of retail space and 72 dedicated parking spaces.

Major changes have also been made to the exterior of the building, including: adding cornices; increasing variation of building materials and sidewalk frontage to better fit with surrounding architecture; making the development feel more like separate buildings through variation of materials and building footprint; and extending the building further east on State Street.

The revised plans are available for review at the Boyne City Hall or on its website: www.cityofboynecity.com.

The revised plan has recently been reviewed and unanimously supported by Boyne City’s Main Street Design Committee.

The development, Lofts on Lake Street, LLC, will be owned and operated long term by Michigan Community Capital.

MCC is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity.

Their mission is to invest in housing developments in underserved markets, focusing on housing for individuals and families that meet the criteria of 61%-120% of the county’s average median income.

MCC retains long-term majority ownership of its projects to ensure the residential units remain apartments that meet its mission criteria.

More information about MCC can be found at www.michigancommunitycapital.org.

Once complete, the development will be managed by a professional management company as well as an on-site manager/maintenance professional.

Apartment leases will be a minimum of 12 months and target year-round residents of Boyne City.

The apartment sizes range from 400-750 square feet.

The retail space currently does not have an identified tenant, but the project seeks a restaurant to utilize the planned outdoor dining space as

well as several additional retail or professional office tenants. Interested commercial tenants are encouraged to contact the development team.

The project team will again meet the Boyne Planning Commission for preliminary review on Monday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Boyne City Hall to receive additional feedback.

The project will apply for final site plan approval at the Planning Commission’s May 20 meeting.

Once approved the project team, during the summer and fall of 2019, will continue to finalize the project including: selecting a construction management firm, finalize funding partners and obtain other necessary local and state approvals.

Construction could take place beginning in late 2019 or early 2020.