New bills signed into law

On Dec. 4, Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 5084, 4710 and 4451 into law.

House Bill 5084 amends the Mortgage Loan Originator Licensing Act to allow individuals who have obtained a license to originate mortgages in another state and remain in good standing to temporarily work as mortgage originators in Michigan while their application for a full license is pending.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Diana Farrington (R-Utica).

House Bill 4710 establishes a licensing system for engaging in the practice of acupuncture, which will allow licensees to practice independently. The bill authorizes the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to promulgate rules defining standards and procedures for obtaining such a license. Within three years after those rules are complete, the bill will limit non-licensed practice of acupuncture to medical and physician’s assistant students under direct supervision of a physician. The bill also prohibits unlicensed individuals from engaging in the practice of acupuncture and prohibits them from marketing themselves as an “acupuncturist” or “registered acupuncturist.” The bill is sponsored by Representative Bronna Kahle (R-Adrian).

House Bill 4451 This bill requires that health insurance policies that provide coverage for prescription eye drops approve coverage of refills of the prescription under certain conditions. The bill is sponsored by Representative Julie Calley (R-Portland).