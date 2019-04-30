Need help paying for college?

With April as National Financial Literacy Month coming to a close, the Michigan Department of …

With April as National Financial Literacy Month coming to a close, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding families and students looking for help paying for college to consider checking out the MI Student Aid program as a resource for navigating the financial aid process.

“Figuring out how to pay for college can be very overwhelming for college-bound students and their families,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “MI Student Aid is the state’s go-to resource for college financial aid information. We can provide students and families information and services to make paying for college less daunting.”

Whether on the road or at home, Treasury’s MI Student Aid team members can help with:

State scholarships and grants

Online scholarships search service

529 college savings programs

Financial aid webinars

Publications promoting financial aid information

On-site outreach visits at college fairs and schools

All of these resources are free and available to the public. To learn more about the financial resources available for paying for college, students and their families are encouraged to visit www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

MI Student Aid can also be followed at @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Individuals have around $1.5 trillion nationwide and more than $49.4 billion statewide in outstanding student loan debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.