Need a free wheelchair or walker?

Do you or someone you know need a wheelchair, or other medical equipment?

You may not know, but there is a Charlevoix County Loan Closet located behind the Munson Healthcare Boyne Area Health Center on North Park Street.

Lynda Christensen helped start the loan closet 45 years ago and it is still available to provide walkers, commodes, shower chairs, crutches, wheelchairs and more.

And this facility recently partnered with a location in East Jordan, so now there are two facilities full of donated equipment.

All you need is a prescription from your doctor or physical therapist; then call Lynda at her real estate office at 582-9555.

Lynda makes a point of thanking the Boyne Valley Lions Club, which helped pay for a new storage building for the loan closet a few years ago.