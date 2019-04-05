Nearly 2M Michiganders to bet on March Madness

As March Madness continues through April 8, here are some surprising statistics regarding betting on college basketball.
As Michigan State prepares to play in its 10th overall Final Four appearance, 19 percent of Michigan residents were projected to place a bet or make a tournament bracket—a rate that is well above the national average.
As the single biggest sporting event of the year, March Madness will generate more than twice as many wagers than the Super Bowl.
New data from the American Gaming Association (AGA) shows:
Michigan belongs to the wave of states looking to pass sports betting legislation this year.
Already, eight states have created legal sportsbooks since it became possible in May 2018, with dozens more pursuing legislation this year.