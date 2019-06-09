NCMC working to meet nursing needs

North Central Michigan College is increasing their nursing enrollment for Fall 2019 semester, the first increase since 2006.

Because of the persistent demand for nurses in northern Michigan, the shortage of nurses across the nation, and the high number of qualified students who could be admitted to the program, North Central Michigan College will increase enrollment from the current number of 46 students to 64 students beginning with the Fall semester.

This increase better meets the burgeoning health care needs in our geographical area and will help improve the quality of life of nursing graduates and the populations they serve.

It is predicted that job growth for nursing will surpass most other professions with rural hospitals experiencing the greatest nursing shortages.

Northern Michigan is considered a rural, underserved area.

However, there is a large regional medical center along with four smaller hospitals within an hour of campus.

Additionally, three county medical care facilities and several long-term care facilities are in the area, along with many assisted living facilities, hospice houses and robust home health care programs.

At any given time, there are over 100 RN jobs posted online in this area. Typically most, if not all of North Central graduates, have nursing jobs within six months of graduation.

In 1968, NCMC graduated four nursing students from the RN program.

By 1980, the number of students had risen to 38. In 2006, the number of students admitted was increased to 46 and it has remained there.

Consistently 110-120 qualified individuals apply for admission to the program. The average pre nursing course GPA last year was 3.72.

Admission is extremely competitive in part because North Central’s NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) pass rate of 93% is consistently above the national and state average.

NCMC tuition is also one of the lowest in the state making the program attractive for its high rigor and affordability.

For more information about North Central’s nursing program, contact Dean of Nursing, Allied Health and Science, Dr. Jamie Pagels, at 231-348-6658 or jpagels@ncmich.edu.