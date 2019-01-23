NCMC unveils renovation plans

North Central Michigan College will begin the renovation of its 50-year-old Main Classroom Building in …

North Central Michigan College will begin the renovation of its 50-year-old Main Classroom Building in 2019, in part, with $3.4 million from the State of Michigan. The College also seeks a $4 million match.

Officials say this renovation project is designed to provide students with an engaging and exciting learning environment with tools and technology to prepare them for the challenges of a dynamic, creative, entrepreneurial, digital world.

The new addition will be completed in the spring of 2020 and the building will be back to full operation late that semester.

Classes in the AD/CL will continue to be held during Winter semester 2019, but in preparation for the more intensive construction work beginning in May/June, there will be some preliminary departmental changes. The current timeline for the project is found below.

February 2019 –

Business office, currently located in the Main Classroom Building, will move to the Library. This will include accounts receivable and student accounts.

Student Outreach and Recruiting staff currently residing in the business office will move to Student Services located in the Student and Community Resource Center.

Foundation staff will move to the administration offices.

May – August 2019 – The main classroom building will be vacated, with the exception of the administration area and the IT department.

The administration offices will remain open throughout the construction. Parking for only the administration staff will be in parking lot #3.

The upper west and southwest building entrances will be used to access the administration offices.

The upper east entrance will be used to access the IT department.

All other access doors will be inaccessible during construction.

The main/first entrance to the College on Howard Street will be blocked off. Only construction vehicles and administration staff will be authorized to use this entrance to access their parking in lot #3. Parking lot #2 will be blocked off and will be used as a construction staging area.

All others wishing to access the north parking lot #1 or parking lot #7 behind the Tech building are asked to enter and exit using Atkins Road.

All Howard Road traffic will be routed past the main entrance on Howard Street to access parking lots #4 behind the library, #5 by the residence halls and #6 behind the gym which will not be affected during this renovation.

It is planned that the Business Office and renovated classrooms (3) will be completed prior to the Fall 2019 semester, while the Student Services area and addition into the Harris Gardens will remain under construction through February 2020.

There will be wayfinding signage clearly posted throughout the campus. There will also be a renovation section on the ncmich.edu website that will have a campus map and other pertinent renovation project updates.

The public is encouraged to still enjoy all that the College has to offer, and the Luncheon Lectures, Community Interest Classes, and Corporate and Community Education classes will not be affected. The College encourages visitors to park behind the Library (Lot #4) or the Student and Community Resource Center (Lot #6).

Beginning February 1, 2019, for more information about the renovation, construction and access, visit the renovation page at http://www.ncmich.edu/community-events/building-renovation/.