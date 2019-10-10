NCMC to host student career expo

Ninth-graders from throughout Char-Em ISD’s 11 local school districts will visit North Central Michigan College for the chance to experience dozens of exciting career paths in an amped-up career fair known as MiCareerQuest.

The event takes place on October 18, 2019, in the North Central Michigan College gymnasium on the Petoskey campus.

“MiCareerQuest seeks to engage our youth in preparation to build an even stronger regional economy,” said Dr. David Roland Finley, North Central’s president. “We welcome the opportunity to work with our partners and host these students on our campus.”

MiCareerQuest is the result of a collaboration among North Central Michigan College, Char-Em ISD’s Career and Technical Education Department, Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, local chambers of commerce, the Northwest Michigan Industrial Association, area businesses and organizations, and local schools.

“This is not your typical career fair,” said Tory Thrush, Char-Em ISD Career and Technical Education Consultant and one of the event’s coordinators. “Students are going to be able to try out numerous jobs with their own hands, while learning from the experts in their fields what it takes to be successful in the workforce. We are so excited to present this opportunity for the first time to local ninth-graders. They haven’t seen anything like this before.”

The event will be modeled after a successful, similar event held in Traverse City in May, which brought more than 2,000 students into the real-world simulator that is MiCareerQuest. Careers will be explored in manufacturing, construction, health sciences, information technology, hospitality and agriculture. Students will have the chance to:

Talk one-on-one with experts from the region’s high-demand industries

Touch, feel, and work with the tools and technology of the trades

Walk away with in-depth and practical knowledge of today’s workplaces

“Filling tomorrow’s talent pipeline is directly dependent on engaging today’s youth,” said Terry Vandercook, Director of Northwest Michigan Works! “It is important that our students have an understanding and appreciation for locally and regionally available occupations. MiCareerQuest is an incredible opportunity to bring employer and student together. No other event offers such a hands-on interactive career exploration experience. Students leave better informed, more aware, and highly energized for Northwest Michigan’s in-demand industries.”

Students will be transported to the event by their school district. For further information or to participate as an exhibitor, visit MiCareerQuest online at www.charemisd.org/student-academicservices-programs/career-and-technical-education-cte/micareer-quest/ or call Tory Thrush or Kelly Johnson, Char-Em ISD CTE staff, at (231) 582-8070.

Registration information is on the website.