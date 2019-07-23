NOW HIRING – NCMC seeks executive assistant

Provides executive level administrative/secretarial support to the President relative to all activities of the office. Functions in a highly confidential manner with respect to sensitive documents and related matters. Organizes and manages the office of the President with a high degree of accuracy, efficiency and professionalism. Bachelor’s degree and three years’ executive office experience required or Associate degree in office administration or closely related field or equivalent education required and five years of progressively responsible office experience. A complete job description and employment application are available at https://www.ncmich.edu/about-us/employment-opportunities.html. To Apply: In order to receive full consideration, the following information must be submitted: completed employment application, cover letter, resume, three professional references and college transcripts. Send to: North Central Michigan College, President’s Office, 1515 Howard Street, Petoskey, MI 49770 or email to mvanhorn1@ncmich.edu. Applications received on or before July 29, 2019 will receive first consideration. Later applicants may be considered until position is filled.