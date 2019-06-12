NCMC Harris Garden Tours

Join North Central President Dr. David Roland Finley and his wife, Heidi, on a guided tour of the Harris Gardens from 8:45 a.m. – 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, July 19 and August 16.

Learn more about the College’s Harris Gardens, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, and the 26 sculptures by internationally renowned artists.

Coffee service will be provided. Meet in the College’s Library lobby.

No RSVP necessary.

Jack Harris, a retired businessman and philanthropist, contributed the sculpture garden to the North Central campus for the enjoyment of students, faculty, staff and community.