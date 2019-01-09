NCMC free game nights

North Central Michigan College’s Student and Community Resource Center is offering an event for individuals …

North Central Michigan College’s Student and Community Resource Center is offering an event for individuals and families to enjoy board games and fun. Game Night will be held every other Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Iron Horse Café (cafeteria in the Student Center) on the Petoskey campus – January 10 and 24, February 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 4 and 18 and May 2.

The community is invited to this free event to learn a new board or card game, socialize or just watch the play.

Bring your family, friends or your favorite board game.

An all-day special event will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to midnight to celebrate International Tabletop Day with prizes, food and fun!

For more information, contact 231-439-6370.

These events are free and open to the public.

Children are welcome.

No RSVP necessary.