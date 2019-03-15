N. MI Emergency prep expo

Topics to include: family fire escape plans, hands only CPR, water safety, Smart911, electrical safety, emergency kits, and many additional safety related topics.

U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (District 1) invites constituents to attend the first Emergency Preparedness Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday March 16 at the Grand Traverse mall.

This event is to bring awareness of potential emergency situations and promote proper preparedness, response, and recovery from a crisis or emergency event.

Event Participants Include:

• Red Cross

• GT Metro Fire Department

• GT Emergency Management

• Benzie County CERT program

• Antrim County CERT program

• North Flight EMS

• Grand Traverse 911

• Munson Emergency Mgmnt.

• Consumers Energy

• USDA

• U.S. Coast Guard

• United Way Northwest MI

• Grand Traverse Sheriff

• Goodwill of Northern Michigan

• Salvation Army Traverse City

• Cherryland Electric