N. MI Emergency prep expo

U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman (District 1) invites constituents to attend the first Emergency Preparedness Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday March 16 at the Grand Traverse mall.
This event is to bring awareness of potential emergency situations and promote proper preparedness, response, and recovery from a crisis or emergency event.
Topics to include: family fire escape plans, hands only CPR, water safety, Smart911, electrical safety, emergency kits, and many additional safety related topics.
Event Participants Include:
• Red Cross
• GT Metro Fire Department
• GT Emergency Management
• Benzie County CERT program
• Antrim County CERT program
• North Flight EMS
• Grand Traverse 911
• Munson Emergency Mgmnt.
• Consumers Energy
• USDA
• U.S. Coast Guard
• United Way Northwest MI
• Grand Traverse Sheriff
• Goodwill of Northern Michigan
• Salvation Army Traverse City
• Cherryland Electric
