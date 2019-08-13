Munson Charlevoix Hospital gets Level IV Trauma designation

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital recently was designated a Level IV trauma hospital by the Michigan …

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital recently was designated a Level IV trauma hospital by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The designation follows an onsite visit from state surveyors and an extensive application and training process at the hospital.

It also reflects the hospital’s efforts to standardize and improve the care of patients who arrive at the hospital with injuries.

“Charlevoix Hospital remains a vital part of this community and the state recognizes our trauma care abilities,” said Joanne Schroeder, president of Charlevoix Hospital. “This designation means that our residents and visitors can rest assured knowing this hospital is part of a regional, coordinated, and accountable trauma care network that is available should they or a loved one require care.”

A Level IV trauma verification requires 24-hour emergency coverage by a physician or mid-level provider who has Advanced Trauma Life Support certification as well as a formal trauma program at the facility with a coordinator and medical director.

A Level IV Trauma Center is one that has demonstrated an ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) prior to transfer of patients to a higher level trauma center.

“We appreciate the state’s recognition of our trauma team’s capabilities,” said Trauma Program Coordinator Erin Evans, R.N. “We have a very dedicated team here to serve our community 24-7.”

Charlevoix Hospital joins Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital and Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, and Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital as Level IV facilities and Munson Medical Center as a Level II facility.

Michigan Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness Director Kathy Wahl, M.S.N., R.N., said the hospital was awarded a one-year verification and designation.

“Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognizes this important achievement and the integral part Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital has in building a regionalized, coordinated, and accountable trauma system in Michigan,” she said.

For more information on services available at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital visit munsonhealthcare.org/charlevoix.