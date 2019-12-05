MSP: Window peeper sentenced

OTSEGO COUNTY, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in May 2019 …
OTSEGO COUNTY, MICH. The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was contacted in May 2019 by a resident in the Michaywe area about a man window peeping. Troopers began investigating the complaint and spoke with several residents who had noticed an unknown person near their homes. The reports went back as far as July 2018.
Troopers identified the suspect as 63-year-old Michael Dean Estes of Gaylord. Estes was interviewed and confessed pleasuring himself in front of 14 homes during the nighttime hours.
Estes was arrested and charged with one count Indecent Exposure by Sexually Delinquent Person due to previous convictions and Aggravated Indecent Exposure. Estes was sentenced today in the 46th Circuit Court in Otsego County to 22 ½ to 30 years in prison.