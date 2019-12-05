MSP: Man arrested in TC for Fentanyl

TRAVERSE CITY, MI. On December 4, 2019, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted …

TRAVERSE CITY, MI. On December 4, 2019, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted an undercover investigation into the sale of narcotics. A controlled purchase of Fentanyl from a 29-year-old Warren man was arranged.

The suspect and an accomplice travelled to Grand Traverse County and met with an undercover officer.

During that contact, the suspect delivered approximately 30 grams of suspected Fentanyl to the undercover officer.

Immediately following the exchange, uniformed officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect and his accomplice were arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail. A third occupant of the vehicle was released from the scene.

The 29-year-old suspect from Warren was lodged on charges of Delivery of Fentanyl, Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, and Operating a Vehicle Without a License.

The suspect’s accomplice, a 30-year-old Detroit man, was also lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The accomplice was lodged on Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl and Delivery of Fentanyl. Both suspects remain lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Delivery of Fentanyl and Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl are both felonies with a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Maintaining a Drug Vehicle is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 2 years.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever similar to morphine. It has highly addictive properties and can cause death when used in an uncontrolled manner.

The Traverse Narcotics Team was assisted by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.