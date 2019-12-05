MSP: Montmorency women arrested for heroin

Montmorency County, MICH. On Sunday, October 27, 2019 detectives from the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT), acting upon information received, arrested two Hillman residents after seizing a large quantity of heroin. The suspects, both female ages 27 and 42, were arrested in Montmorency County’s Albert Township following a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police, initiated by HUNT detectives. It was learned that the two traveled to a suburb of Chicago and purchased the heroin and were returning to Hillman. A small amount of heroin was located in the vehicle. When the suspects were taken to jail over 20 individual packages were found on the 42-year-old. Preliminary testing of the substance indicated the presence of both heroin and fentanyl.

The 27-year-old, identified as Harley Larkins from Hillman, is charged with one count Delivery Heroin or another Narcotic less than 50 grams, a felony punishable by 20-years and/or $25,000.00; and one count Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl, a felony punishable by five-years and/or $10,000.00.

The 42-year-old, identified as Regina Smith also from Hillman, is charged with one count Delivery Heroin or another Narcotic less than 50 grams, a felony punishable by 20-years and/or $25,000.00; one count Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl, a felony punishable by five-years and/or $10,000.00; one count Possession of Contraband in Jail, a felony punishable by five-years and/or $1,000.00; and one count Possession of Analogues, a felony punishable by two-years and/or $2,000.00.

Both women were lodged in the Montmorency County Jail. They were arraigned in the 88-2 District Court in Montmorency on November 1, 2019. Bond was set for both women at $150,000.00/10% each. They are both scheduled back in court on November 8, 2019 for a Probable Cause Conference and again on November 22, 2019 for a Preliminary Exam. Regina Smith posted bond and was released. Harley Larkins remains lodged in the Montmorency County Jail.

The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that operates in the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle. Citizens are encouraged to contact HUNT with tips regarding drug dealing at 1-800-573-DRUG. If they wish, callers may remain anonymous. Phone (989) 356-3395