MSP: Man arrested for concealed weapon

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MICH. On November 17, 2019 at approximately 1:25 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no insurance on M-72 near the Grayling Animal Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Jabril Smith of Roscommon, was unable to produce a driver’s license and was asked to exit the vehicle.

When asked if he had any weapons on him, Smith stated he had a pair of brass knuckles. The brass knuckles were seized, and Smith was placed under arrest.

Smith was arraigned today in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for one count Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a felony punishable by not more than five years, or by a fine of not more than $2,500.00.

Smith’s next scheduled court appearance in on December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for a probable cause conference.